City of Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg announced his resignation from his position as City Administrator in a memo to Mayor Dennis Nielsen and the Mauston Common Council Wednesday afternoon. The resignation comes after a closed session discussed possible actions concerning Reeg during the Tuesday September 12th Mauston Common Council meeting. Reeg added a couple of contingencies to his resignation. Reeg disclosed in his resignation memo concerns with unity and transparency in the organization and as a result of those he could no longer continue the role as Mauston City Administrator. His last day in the office was Thursday September 14th, he will use accrued floating holiday time on Friday and Monday. On Monday Mauston Common Council has a planned Special Meeting to apparently further discuss Randy Reeg. Copies of the memo were sent to Mayor Nielsen and the Mauston Common Council and an email Reeg sent to City Department heads are posted to WRJC.com and our Facebook page. These document were provided by the City after an official open records request was made by WRJC news.