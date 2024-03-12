On Saturday afternoon, March 9, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report that a vehicle struck a horse-drawn vehicle in the town of Union. A passenger vehicle driven by Maysa Larson, age 26, of Hillsboro, WI was traveling east on State Highway 82 near the intersection of County Road V, in rural Hillsboro, WI. As Larson crested a knoll, she saw the horse-drawn vehicle that was also traveling east. Larson braked and attempted to avoid a collision by steering right but struck the rear of the horse drawn vehicle. Larson was unable to pass on the left due to oncoming traffic. The horse-drawn vehicle was occupied by Pete Troyer, Levi Troyer, Susie Troyer, and Barbra Yoder. All the people involved declined medical attention at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Hillsboro Fire Department, La Farge Area Ambulance, and the Hillsboro

Police Department.