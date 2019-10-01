On Thursday, January 18th, at approximately 8:41am, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a report of a deceased individual on Cty Hwy M at the Oakridge Trail parking area.

The deceased individual has been identified as Floyd A. Burdick, age 57 of Grand Marsh. The investigation into this matter is being treated as a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified two suspects, both of whom are in custody at this time.

The case remains under investigation. More information will be released when the criminal complaints are completed.