At Mile Bluff Medical Center, Amy Bernards offers cosmetic dermatology services, including chemical peels.

Chemical peels can help treat skin concerns such as redness, dryness, acne, and sunspots. They can also help to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, while improving the overall look and feel of your skin.

The treatment takes about 20 minutes. It starts with a gentle cleansing, and then a solution is applied layer by layer, removing surface layers of the skin and bringing out the softer skin underneath. The chemical peel may feel a little tingly in certain areas, but is generally very comfortable and relaxing.

The chemical peels will continue to work even after you leave your appointment, so you’ll need to leave the solution on for a good eight hours before washing it off. As part of your treatment, you will leave with a five-day post-peel skin care kit. This will include your cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen—everything you’ll need to best care for your skin for the following days. After five days, you can go back to your normal skin care regimen.

Your skin looks really great after your procedure. “It turns over your skin cells and makes the skin really soft. It can help treat whatever skin concern you have.” Bernards went on to say, “If you don’t have primary skin concerns and you just want a ‘freshen up’, I love to do them at the change of every season.”

Mile Bluff has cosmetic dermatology services to help improve your primary skin concerns. Amy Bernards is accepting new patients, and consultation appointments are available to help you understand what chemical peel may be right for you. To schedule your consultation today, call 608-847-5000.