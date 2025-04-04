The Brookwood Falcons used a strong 2nd inning to push by Mauston in non-conference baseball action Thursday evening by a final score of 7-2. Brookwood scored 4 runs in the 2nd to seize control of the game. Doug Wildes walked with the bases loaded to drive in the first run of the game that was followed up by a two run single by Owen Wang and an RBI single from Julian Cunitz. Julian Cunitz went 2×3 with a triple in the game. Wang went 2×4 and also pitched 4 perfect innings to pick up the victory on the mound. Braeden Pasch came in and picked up the 3 inning save for the Falcons. Tyler Link and Evan Freimuth each went 1×3 with an RBI for Mauston. Tyler Link took the loss on the mound for Mauston. Mauston drops to 0-1 and will host La Crosse Logan on Tuesday a game that can be heard on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com.