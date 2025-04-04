Douglas A. Hammond, 83, of White Creek, passed away at his home on March 29th, 2025. Doug was surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.

Doug was born March 27th , 1942 at the family home in White Creek, WI to Kermit (Casey) Hammond and Alma (Reuterskiold) Hammond. Doug was a lifelong resident of White Creek. He attended the White Creek School House, Castle Rock Grade School, and Adams-Friendship High School. When Doug was 56 years old he obtained a GED and his fellow classmates awarded him an Honorary High School Diploma. Doug married his dance partner and the love of his life Jean Babcock, at the White Creek Church on August 22nd, 1964.

In his early years, Doug worked alongside his father Casey and brothers, on the family sawmill. Doug also spent time working at Carpenter’s Pure Oil Station and the Arkansas Traveler Boat Factory in Adams. Doug then worked 45 years at Theisen Lumber. Doug was known to family and friends as a “Jack of all trades”. Doug could solve most any difficult plumbing or electrical problem, even if requiring a “MacGyver” type fix. After retiring, Doug took on other part time work that included delivering car parts. Doug cared a great deal about the neighborhood he was born in, lived in, and raised his children in. He built his house, razed a tumbled down abandoned house and remodeled four other homes in White Creek.

Doug enjoyed playing golf in his middle years. He played frequently, until losing his golf partner in 2006. Doug coached Pete’s Little League Team for neighborhood children including his three sons. Doug enjoyed following the Brewers, Badgers and Packers. He was quick to remind us that he was old enough and tough enough to have attended the Ice Bowl in 1967.

Doug was passionate about auto racing. He started with go-karts alongside his brothers. He later moved on to full-size stock cars at A-F Motor Speedway. His passion for racing extended to his three children and then grandchildren. Doug could be found in the racetrack pit area helping any of his 3 children or grandchildren. In his later years, you could find Doug in the grandstands cheering them on. Doug enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in all their activities.

Doug and Jean loved to travel, almost always ending up on a beautiful beach. They enjoyed trips to The Great Lakes, Gulf Shores, Myrtle Beach, Nova Scotia and Hawaii. Doug and Jean always planned vacations around racing schedules and included an ASA tour in one of their adventures.

Doug is survived by his wife Jean, brother-in-law Mark Theisen, sister-in-law Lilah Hammond, Sons; Eric (Dawn) Hammond, Ross (Tammy) Hammond, Jason (Cathy) Hammond. Grandchildren; Taylor Hammond, Dillon Hammond, Megan (Kameron) Dickman, Gunner Hammond, Sophia Hammond, and Ethan Hammond. Step Grandchildren; Johanna Hudson, Emily Banie, Patricia Bass, Zach Bass, and Amber

Bass. Great Grandchildren; Aurora, Henry, Eloise, Connor, Anna, God Daughter Shelly Harvey, and numerous family and friends.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents: Casey and Alma; Siblings: Vern, Willy, Kenny, Kay, Myrna, and Linda; sisters-in-law: Georgiana and Mary; brothers-in-law: Ronnie and Larry, and beloved niece and nephew Emily and Triston.

Doug believed that his hand held out, was a hand up. When you lend a helping hand to someone in need, think of Doug. When you defend someone’s honor think of Doug. Doug was fond of children’s charities. He would be honored if you added one to your giving list. St. Jude Children’s Hospital was the most frequent recipient of his generosity. The family is grateful that Doug’s wish of donating his body to a teaching university is being fulfilled at the University of Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and all its wonderful staff. Especially Katrina and Pastor Derek for all that they have done. We would also like to thank family and friends who have supported and sent their thoughts and prayers. Special visits, cards, and calls are appreciated. No service will be held.