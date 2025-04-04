Douglas E. Rurup, age 85 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2025, at his home, in New Lisbon. Doug was the son of Albert and Doris (Weber) Rurup and was born on March 21, 1940, in Britton, South Dakota.

After graduating from New Lisbon High School in 1958, Doug ventured to Kenosha, where he began his career working for General Motors. His life took a joyful turn when he married Marleta Preston on November 24, 1960. Doug’s path led him to serve his country in the US Air Force, where he specialized in aerial photography and was stationed across the globe, from Virginia to Thailand, and from Minnesota to Germany, before retiring after 22 years of dedicated service.

Following his military career, Doug’s entrepreneurial spirit shone through when he and Marleta owned and operated Maranatha Auto in South St. Paul. His professional journey continued as he worked as an electrician and later for BowMaster in Minnesota. Eventually, Doug and Marleta returned to New Lisbon, and Marleta passed away on February 14, 2014. Doug later found love once more and married Maryann Sterling on August 7, 2017, at the Necedah Assembly of God Church. Their time together was cherished until Maryann’s passing on December 18, 2022.

Doug’s life was enriched by his family, including his daughter, Gina Heckel of St. Paul, MN; siblings, Charmaine (Bill) Reid of Henderson, NV, Kristy Koca of New Lisbon, Randy (Christine) Rurup of Adams Friendship, and Mark Rurup of Marshall, WI; grandchildren, Danielle (Derrick) Sherwood, Lindsey Heckel, Nichole Heckel, Perry Jr., Becky Jo and Debbie Barts; and several great-grandchildren. He also found joy in his foster sons, Andreas (Monica) Schumacher of Germany and Perry Nelson of New Lisbon. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Leo and Howard Rurup, and his sister Dawn Rurup.

An avid outdoorsman, Doug loved to hunt and fish, and he found camaraderie and relaxation in skeet shooting. His membership in the Necedah Assembly of God Church was a cornerstone of his life, reflecting his faith.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 9, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment with Military Honors will be in the Potter Cemetery in Summit Township. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com