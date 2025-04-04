Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/3
Baseball
Brookwood 7 Mauston 2
Reedsburg 9 Tomah 6
Riverdale 17 Cashton 0
Portage 6 Westfield 1
Sauk Prairie 5 Wisconsin Dells 1
Weston 2 De Soto 0
Westby 9 Royall 5
Bangor 5 Onalaska Luther 3
Softball
Brookwood 29 Mauston 0
Reedsburg 9 Portage 7
Tomah 11 La Crosse Logan 1
Girls Soccer
Sparta 6 Mauston 0
Tomah 3 Menomonie 2
Lodi 1 Reedsburg 0
