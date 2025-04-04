Baseball

Brookwood 7 Mauston 2

Reedsburg 9 Tomah 6

Riverdale 17 Cashton 0

Portage 6 Westfield 1

Sauk Prairie 5 Wisconsin Dells 1

Weston 2 De Soto 0

Westby 9 Royall 5

Bangor 5 Onalaska Luther 3

 

Softball

Brookwood 29 Mauston 0

Reedsburg 9 Portage 7

Tomah 11 La Crosse Logan 1

 

Girls Soccer

Sparta 6 Mauston 0

Tomah 3 Menomonie 2

Lodi 1 Reedsburg 0   