The Royall Panthers lost their 2nd straight game to open up their season falling 11-3 to #3 Pittsville in baseball action Friday night. Royall took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Garrett Dragon but it was all Pittsville from there. Pittsville scored 4 runs in both the 3rd and 4th innings to pull away. Cole Eberhardt also had an RBI double for the Panthers in the loss. Pittsville’s Dawson Luther picked up the complete game victory while Seth Brandau took the loss.