Baseball

Gibraltar/Washington Island 12 Adams-Friendship 2

Ithaca 10 Cashton 0

Lakeside Lutheran 10 Adams-Friendship 4

Reedsburg 8 Wisconsin Dells 4

Barneveld 11 Necedah 0

New Richmond 11 Adams-Friendship 1

Marshfield 6 Tomah 0

Hillsboro 6 La Farge 1

North Crawford 15 New Lisbon 4

 

Softball

Wautoma 7 Princeton/Green Lake 0

Wisconsin Dells 10 Sauk Prairie 4

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 9 Adams-Friendship 2

Hillsboro 25 Kickapoo 15 (Maddie Herritz 2×3 3RBI’s for Hillsboro)

Viroqua 12 Cashton 2

Royall 10 Pittsville 5 (Aunika Wopat Homerun for Royall)

New Lisbon 17 North Crawford 2

Pepin/Alma 9 Bangor 2

Portage 15 Westfield 4

 

Girls Soccer

La Crosse Aquinas 5 Mauston 0

Janesville Parker 2 Reedsburg 0