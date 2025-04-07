Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
Baseball
Gibraltar/Washington Island 12 Adams-Friendship 2
Ithaca 10 Cashton 0
Lakeside Lutheran 10 Adams-Friendship 4
Reedsburg 8 Wisconsin Dells 4
Barneveld 11 Necedah 0
New Richmond 11 Adams-Friendship 1
Marshfield 6 Tomah 0
Hillsboro 6 La Farge 1
North Crawford 15 New Lisbon 4
Softball
Wautoma 7 Princeton/Green Lake 0
Wisconsin Dells 10 Sauk Prairie 4
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 9 Adams-Friendship 2
Hillsboro 25 Kickapoo 15 (Maddie Herritz 2×3 3RBI’s for Hillsboro)
Viroqua 12 Cashton 2
Royall 10 Pittsville 5 (Aunika Wopat Homerun for Royall)
New Lisbon 17 North Crawford 2
Pepin/Alma 9 Bangor 2
Portage 15 Westfield 4
Girls Soccer
La Crosse Aquinas 5 Mauston 0
Janesville Parker 2 Reedsburg 0
