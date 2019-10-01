The Wonewoc-Center Boys Basketball team could not hang on to a 33-29 halftime lead falling to Wisconsin Heights 73-55 Monday night. Wonewoc-Center fought back from an early 10-2 deficit to take a halftime lead but Wisconsin Heights scored the first 17points of the 2nd half and never looked back in their victory. Cam Thellefsen had a team high 22points for Wonewoc-Center while Jack Byrdy added 11points. Wisconsin Heights Logan Duhr had a game high 27points for the Vanguards. Wonewoc-Center will return to action Thursday hosting New Lisbon.