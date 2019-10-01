It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert William Van Dusen on December 15, 2024, at the age of 62. Robert was born on May 1, 1962, and leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories.

Robert was a proud 1980 graduate of Mauston Area High School. An avid outdoorsman, he spent countless hours enjoying one of his greatest passions: deer hunting. He took great pride in his hunting success, carefully crafting custom mounts of the antlers from every buck he got. Robert was also a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, cheering for his team through thick and thin. He expressed his creativity through building and flying RC model airplanes, a hobby he greatly enjoyed.

Robert lived much of his life on the family homestead on Johnson Road in Mauston, a place that always held a special meaning for him. He enjoyed the years he spent working alongside three of his brothers at Ultra Tool and Manufacturing in Milwaukee. Even though he worked in Milwaukee during the week, his heart always led him back home to Mauston every weekend.

In 1989, Robert faced a life-altering motorcycle accident. With resilience and determination, he recovered and went on to lead a life that made him happy, comfortable, and fulfilled. His strength and positive outlook inspired those around him. Over the years, many people lent their support to Robert as he navigated life after the accident, and his family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to everyone who helped him along the way.

Robert was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Orville and Yva (Onsager) Van Dusen, as well as his brothers, James Van Dusen and John Van Dusen (Juana). Though he is deeply missed, his memory lives on in the hearts of his surviving siblings: Ann (Van Dusen) Harkness, Ronald Van Dusen (Betty), Roberta (Van Dusen) Endres (Rick), Dean Van Dusen (Edie), and his twin brother, Richard Van Dusen (Lisa). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Robert will be remembered as a devoted family member, a source of steadfast support for those he loved, and someone who cherished the simple joys of life. His kind heart and gentle spirit touched all who knew him.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston.