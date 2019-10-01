The Hillsboro Tigers used a strong outside shooting game to down Wonewoc-Center 57-31 in Scenic Bluffs Conference girls basketball action. The Tigers knocked down 7 three point field goals in the game. Michelle Hora had three of the triples to finish with 11points. Carmen Erickson led the Tigers with 23points, while Aliana Clark added 11. Wonewoc-Center was led by Kendyl Rowes 11points. Hillsboro improves to 6-2 on their season and 2-1 in the bluffs; Wonewoc-Center drops to 1-6 and 0-3 in the conference.