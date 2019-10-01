The Lady Golden Eagles got back into the Win column Tuesday night at Viroqua with a strong night crashing the boards as they won by a score of 43-35.

Kiley Heller lead Mauston with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by Bre Heller and Ella Franek each contributing 9 points.

Bre also had 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 9 steals while Ella had an impressive 16 rebounds on the night. Next up is another conference game against

The Nekoosa papermakers on Thursday night at Nekoosa before the Winter break as the girls look to get some much needed rest

as they hope to heal up and get some girls back off of injuries.