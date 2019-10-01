On December 14, 2024, at approximately 1830 hours, NLPD’s Officer Nick Wilke assisted the Necedah Police Department with traffic directions for their Holiday Parade. While positioned on State Highway 80 and 14th Street in the village, Officer Wilke’s patrol car, with emergency lights on, was rear-ended by an SUV. The squad was unoccupied at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported, but the squad is not fit for patrol use due to the damage.