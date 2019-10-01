Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Gateway Center and Emergency Department expansion project in Mauston was among the $50 million in state building projects approved by the Wisconsin State Building Commission (SBC) and Gov. Evers in late October. Mile Bluff received $800,000 from the SBC in support of this growth and accessibility initiative.

Mile Bluff is transforming the former Mauston Shopko building into a new hub of healthcare excellence. Now referred to as the “Gateway Center,” it will serve as the new home to Mile Bluff’s Mauston dialysis unit, urgent care clinic, and retail pharmacy. Slated to be completed in December 2024, the Gateway Center is the first phase in a two-phased $17 million project. Phase two will include the remodeling of Mile Bluff’s Emergency Department which will tentatively begin in March 2025.

This expansion project will enhance and grow healthcare services in Juneau County. Relocating these services will improve the patient experience, allow for more efficient patient care workflows, improve security and privacy, and ultimately allow the organization to meet the growing healthcare needs of the rural community.

Expanding Patient Care and Healthcare Accessibility

Like many of the projects proposed for the Non-State Grant Program, Mile Bluff’s Gateway Center and Emergency Department Expansion project will make a difference in the lives of those who live, work, and visit this area of the state.

“Expanding healthcare services and accessibility is crucial to supporting the families and visitors in our rural community,” said Scott Kniprath, Chief Operating Officer at Mile Bluff. “In some instances, having a healthcare facility located in such a rural area can mean the difference between life or death. Our expansion project reduces barriers to timely medical interventions and preventative care for our current and future patients.”

About the Non-State Grant Program

Gov. Evers and the SBC approved a total of $160.8 million in key projects around the state, including $50 million for 50 projects in communities across Wisconsin funded through the new Non-State Grant Program, which was created in the 2023-25 biennial budget enacted by Gov. Evers last summer.

These grants are targeted at bolstering critical infrastructure and services across key sectors such as health and wellness, economic and workforce development, arts and culture, and public services. By investing in projects that address pressing community needs—from expanding healthcare facilities to supporting workforce training and preserving cultural institutions—this funding will have a lasting, statewide impact, ensuring resources are distributed fairly across both urban and rural areas.

Last November, Gov. Evers launched the new Non-State Grant Program to support local infrastructure improvement and community development projects in communities across the state. To be eligible, non-state organizations were required to secure funding from non-state revenue sources to cover at least half of the total project cost. The Wisconsin Department of Administration received overwhelming interest in the program, receiving more than 250 applications.

“I was glad to launch the Non-State Grant Program last year because an investment in local capital projects like these is an investment in local jobs and economies and improving public services and the quality of life for Wisconsinites statewide,” said Gov. Evers. “From strengthening hospital and emergency response services to honoring local veterans and supporting our tourism industry, among so much more, I’m looking forward to getting these critical investments out to communities that need them so these good folks can get to work on projects that will help serve our local communities.”

“We are grateful to the State of Wisconsin for supporting the Non-State Grant Program and selecting our project for support,” said Kniprath. “At Mile Bluff, we are committed to serving and improving the overall well-being and safety of our patients. This grant has a profound impact on our ability to help our surrounding communities thrive.”

To learn more about the Gateway Center and Emergency Department expansion project and the ‘For You. With You.’ capital fundraising campaign, visit www.milebluff.com/ForYouWithYou.