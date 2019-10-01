MBMC Holiday Hours
Holiday Hours
In observation of the holidays, closings for Mile Bluff clinic locations will be as followed:
- Tuesday, December 24: Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston will be open till noon. All other clinic locations will be closed for the day.
- Wednesday, December 25: All Mile Bluff clinic locations will be closed for Christmas.
- Wednesday, January 1: All Mile Bluff clinic locations will be closed for the New Year.
If you need healthcare services during these times, Mile Bluff’s Emergency Care Services are always available 24 hours a day. In addition, Urgent Care services will be available on these days from 9 am to 9 pm.
