Paula Lee Heesch (Delaney), a beacon of warmth and a devoted pillar of her community, passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 75. Born on February 21, 1949, in Necedah, Wisconsin, Paula’s journey came to a peaceful close in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a woman of steadfast faith, a gentle spirit, and selfless nature, touching the lives of all who knew her.

Paula’s early years were spent in the village of Necedah, where she cultivated lifelong friendships and a love for learning. Her academic journey led her to the University of Stevens Point, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. This was the foundation upon which she built a remarkable 38-year career. She began her career in the Tomah School District where she taught for 3 years and then moved to the Necedah School District where she spent the next 35 years educating thousands of young people. Paula’s passion for teaching was paralleled only by her dedication to her students, whom she inspired until her retirement in 2010.

Beyond the walls of the classroom, Paula was a cherished wife, mother, and nana. She leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years, Jack Heesch, with whom she shared countless memories and scenic rides across the United States. Together, they nurtured a family that includes their son, Kevin Heesch, and daughter, Kristin Jones. Paula’s legacy continues through her adored granddaughters, Olivia Heesch (Kevin) and Heidi, Haley, and Brooke Mathes (Kristin), who will carry forth her love for life and family.

Paula’s kinship extended to her siblings, with whom she shared an unbreakable bond. She is survived by her brothers Jerry Delaney, Mike Delaney, and David Delaney, as well as her sisters Judy Tatu, Roxanne Scott, and Jeanne Shramek. Each family member added a unique thread to the tapestry of her life, creating a pattern of love and support that was evident to all.

A woman of many interests, Paula found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Her home was an extension of her heart, lovingly adorned to reflect the changing seasons. Her gardens bloomed with the same care and attention she gave to her family, and her creative touch made every space feel special. Paula’s fondness for road trips with Jack was a testament to her love of spending time with family and her appreciation for the beauty of the world around her.

aula’s essence was encapsulated by her faith-filled life. She accepted the Lord as her personal Savior when she was 16 years old. From that time on, she wanted to live a life that was pleasing to her Lord. Her gentle demeanor and selfless actions spoke volumes about her character. She moved through life with a gentleness that was both rare and profound, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those she encountered. Her life verse was Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” Paula’s absence will be deeply felt, but her spirit will continue to guide and comfort those she loved.

As we bid farewell to Paula Lee Heesch, we celebrate a life that was lived with purpose and generosity. Her story is not one of an end, but a beautiful legacy that will resonate through the generations through her family and the many students she had an impact on through the years. We honor the memory of a remarkable woman whose life was a testament to the power of love, education, and family. Paula’s journey through life was a gift to us all, and she will be remembered with admiration and affection.

In her passing, Paula leaves behind a world that is undeniably brighter for her having been in it. Her memory will be cherished, and her teachings will live on in the many lives she has shaped. Though she has left our sight, the essence of Paula Lee Heesch will forever be a guiding light to those who had the privilege of knowing her.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 20th, 2024, at 7:00 PM at the Tomah Baptist Church (1701 Hollister Ave) in Tomah, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the church from 4:00 PM until the time of service. Pastor Aaron Smith presiding. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.