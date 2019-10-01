Phillip L. Revels, age 62, of Montello, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

In accordance with Phillip’s wishes, no formal services will be held.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and residents of Forest Lane for the exceptional care and kindness shown to Phillip. They also wish to thank the team at Baraboo Dialysis for their compassionate support, as well as Metta for providing transportation services.

Phillip’s memory will be cherished and deeply missed by his loving family.

Arrangements are being handled by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Online condolences and additional information can be found at www.roseberrys.com