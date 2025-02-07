The Hillsboro Tigers boys basketball used a strong 2nd half to pull away from Bangor 75-60 Thursday night in a Scenic Bluffs Boys Basketball matchup. Hillsboro went on a 16-3 run early in the 2nd half to turn a 35-32 deficit into a 48-38 lead and never looked back. Hillsboro used a strong game from David Johnson who had a career high 16points. Jerry Von Falkenstein and Miles Ravenscroft each had 18points to lead the Tigers in scoring. Hayden Massman had a game high 21points for the Cardinals. With the win Hillsboro improves to 14-3 and 9-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Bangor drops to 7-3 and 7-11 overall.