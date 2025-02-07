John H. Edman, 68, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Pastor Terri Skildum officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Monroe Center Cemetery in the Town of Monroe, Adams County, will take place at a later date.

John was born on July 28, 1956, in Beloit, Wisconsin, to Harold and Katherine (Mannone) Edman. He moved with his family to Big Flats at the age of five and later attended Pineland Elementary and Adams-Friendship High School, graduating in 1975. He married Faye E. Eads on July 8, 1978, in Big Flats.

John worked at Townsend Pallet Factory in Dellwood and as a truck driver for Ron Collins and other local woodsmen. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, working on projects, playing guitar, and singing at local venues.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Katherine, and his son, John Edman Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Edman of Arkdale, WI; granddaughter, Courtney; great-granddaughter, Evelynn; sister, Adelia McCue; and nephews, Josh and Cody McCue, along with other relatives and acquaintances.

