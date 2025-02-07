The Mauston Lady Golden Eagles hit the freeway to Lacrosse Logan High School where they took care of business by a score of 49-29 Thursday night.

The girls shared the rock quite nicely as Caitlin Lavold and Kiley Heller tied for leading scorers putting up 14 points each, Bre Heller and Ellie Pouille each had 8 points on the night.

Kylie Heller added 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots, 1 assist and 1 steal to her stat column, Lavold came home with 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals, Pouille chipped in an assist and a steal of her own while Bre Heller blocked 1 shot, had 3 assists and stole the ball 7 times before calling it a night and heading on home.

Next up for the Lady Eagles is a conference game against the Green Devils Tuesday night February 11th at Adams-Friendship.