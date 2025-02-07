Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/6
Boys Basketball
Hillsboro 75 Bangor 60
Brookwood 55 Cashton 52
New Lisbon 59 Wonewoc-Center 54
Seneca 77 Weston 52
Nekoosa 57 Mauston 40
Adams-Friendship 55 Wautoma 38
Westfield 68 Wisconsin Dells 55
Girls Basketball
Mauston 49 La Crosse Logan 29
Madison Edgewood 62 Reedsburg 32
Boys Hockey
Tomah/Sparta 4 Sauk Prairie 2
Wrestling
Tomah 52 Somerset 22
Tomah 39 Marathon 36
Chippewa Falls 52 Tomah 29
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on February 7, 2025 at 12:04 pm, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.