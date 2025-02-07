Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 75 Bangor 60

Brookwood 55 Cashton 52

New Lisbon 59 Wonewoc-Center 54

Seneca 77 Weston 52

Nekoosa 57 Mauston 40

Adams-Friendship 55 Wautoma 38

Westfield 68 Wisconsin Dells 55

 

 

Girls Basketball

Mauston 49 La Crosse Logan 29

Madison Edgewood 62 Reedsburg 32

 

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 4 Sauk Prairie 2

 

Wrestling

Tomah 52 Somerset 22

Tomah 39 Marathon 36

Chippewa Falls 52 Tomah 29