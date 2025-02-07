Back by popular demand, Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston is thrilled to host its annual Valentine’s BINGO event once again!

The public is welcome to come join the tenants at Terrace Heights on Tuesday, February 12, at 2 pm for a heartwarming afternoon of fun, laughter, and BINGO—where everyone’s a winner! Enjoy refreshments, door prizes, and great company while celebrating the holiday of love.

RSVP is required to play. This event fills up fast, so call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today!