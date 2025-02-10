The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team claimed 8 conference champions on its home mats Friday night in the 2025 South Central Conference wrestling tournament. Mauston cruised to the conference tournament championship although Nekoosa won the regular season and overall conference championship due to its head to head dual victory last Monday over the Golden Eagles. Conference champions for Mauston included:

106 Preston Seebecker

113 Landyn Miller

120 Jayden Vanderhoof

126 Brekk Peterson

190 Jaren Hansen

285 Austin Hunter

175 Espyn Sweers (4x Champion)

215 Hayden Gyllin (4xChampion)

Mauston will now heads to the regional tournament at Richland Center on Saturday.