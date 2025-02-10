Boys Basketball

Onalaska 63 Tomah 46

Royall 57 Necedah 15

Kickapoo 66 Brookwood 29

 

 

 

 

 

 

Girls

Brookwood 49 Royall 47

Hillsboro 58 Necedah 34 (Carmen Erickson 27points for Hillsboro)

Black River Falls 76 Nekoosa 29

Westfield 59 Marshfield 50

Cashton 51 New Lisbon 46

Onalaska 50 Tomah 27

Wisconsin Dells 64 Mount Horeb 50

Kickapoo 54 Brookwood 33

 

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 5 Portage/Baraboo 1