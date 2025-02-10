Local prep scores from over the weekend
Boys Basketball
Onalaska 63 Tomah 46
Royall 57 Necedah 15
Kickapoo 66 Brookwood 29
Girls
Brookwood 49 Royall 47
Hillsboro 58 Necedah 34 (Carmen Erickson 27points for Hillsboro)
Black River Falls 76 Nekoosa 29
Westfield 59 Marshfield 50
Cashton 51 New Lisbon 46
Onalaska 50 Tomah 27
Wisconsin Dells 64 Mount Horeb 50
Kickapoo 54 Brookwood 33
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 5 Portage/Baraboo 1
