The Royall Panther volleyball team got their conference season started off strong knocking off defending conference champions Hillsboro 3-1 Thursday evening. Royall won a hard fought opening set 25-22. The set was back in forth with numerous lead changes. Royall was able to control set 2 winning 25-20. Hillsboro tried to mount a comeback by easing by Royall in set 3 25-14, Hillsboro scored the first 10 points of the set to cruise to the set victory, Royall however bounced back easing past Hillsboro 25-11 in set 4 to claim the victory. Bria Gruen had a big night with 19kills, while Laya Wainwright added 11kills. Liza Krueger added 3blocks and a handful of kills as well for the Panthers in the victory. Alaina Clark had a strong game for the Tigers with numerous kills and a handful of blocks. Royall improves to 3-4 on their season and 1-0 in conference play while the Tigers drop to 3-4 and 0-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.