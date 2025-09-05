Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/4
Girls Volleyball
Royall 3 Hillsboro 1
Sauk Prairie 3 Reedsburg 0
Mauston 3 Wautoma 1 (Lillyan Wilke 15kills for Mauston)
Wonewoc-Center 3 Cashton 2 (Avery Miller 11kills for the Wolves)
Brookwood 3 Necedah 0
Tomah 3 Onalaska 0 (Taylor Lord 15kills for Tomah)
Wisconsin Dells 3 Adams-Friendship 2
Berlin 3 Nekoosa 0
Ripon 3 Westfield 0
Boys Soccer
Tomah 1 La Crosse Aquinas 0
Girls Tennis
Onalaska 7 Tomah 0
