Girls Volleyball

Royall 3 Hillsboro 1

Sauk Prairie 3 Reedsburg 0

Mauston 3 Wautoma 1 (Lillyan Wilke 15kills for Mauston)

Wonewoc-Center 3 Cashton 2 (Avery Miller 11kills for the Wolves)

Brookwood 3 Necedah 0

Tomah 3 Onalaska 0 (Taylor Lord 15kills for Tomah)

Wisconsin Dells 3 Adams-Friendship 2

Berlin 3 Nekoosa 0

Ripon 3 Westfield 0

 

Boys Soccer

Tomah 1 La Crosse Aquinas 0

 

Girls Tennis

Onalaska 7 Tomah 0