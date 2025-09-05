Kevin S. Miller, age 63, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on, Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born April 1962, Kevin developed a love for farming at an early age. In 1972, he began building his vision of a generational family farm by milking his parents, Ed and Eileen Miller’s, second herd at Whispering Pines. Over the next 53 years, Kevin expanded and refined that dream with unwavering dedication.

On October 6, 1984, Kevin married the love of his life, Mary Rath. Together they shared nearly 41 years of marriage built on loyalty, determination, and deep friendship, a partnership that became the foundation of their family.

Kevin’s passion for Farmall and International tractors is reflected in his vast collection, fondly known as “Papa’s Tractors” by his grandchildren: Isla, Gentry, Halle, Joanna, and Mya.

Known for his good stories, tireless work ethic, and playful nicknames, Kevin was the heart and anchor of his family. He instilled in his children—Andrew and Lynsey (Johns) Miller, Alan and Leah (Burns) Miller, Brian Miller and Hailee Litche, and Madeline (Miller) and Justin Kennedy—the values of compassion, service, laughter, and the belief that pursuing one’s passion holds more worth than simply chasing a salary.

His parents, Ed and Eileen (DeWitt) Miller and sister, Lynette (Miller) and David Livingston, were able to see Kevin hand down these things from generation to generation.

Kevin will be laid to rest at Millard’s Prairie Cemetery beside his infant brother, Michael and sister, Kim Miller, surrounded by the people and the land he cherished. His soul now rests with his Heavenly Father, the Creator of all things, while his legacy continues in the lives of those who loved him.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Kris Stauffacher officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church and on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting with arrangements.