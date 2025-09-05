Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Westby Chief of Police Scott Stuber jointly

report the arrest of Adrian D. L. Thomas, age 42, of Westby, WI.

On Thursday morning, August 14, 2025, a search warrant was executed at a residence located on

Sunflower Street in the City of Westby.

Adrian D. L. Thomas, age 42, was taken into custody and booked into the Sheriff’s Office Detention

Center for drug and weapons-related offenses. Thomas appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court the

following day. The Honorable Timothy J. Gaskell ordered a $50,000.00 Cash Bond.

On August 22, 2025, Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher filed the following charges

with the Office of Clerk of Court Sheila Olson:

1) §941.29(1m)(a) Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

2) §961.41(1m)(cm)2 Possession of Cocaine (>5-15g) With Intent to Deliver

3) §961.41(1m)(e)3 Possession of Amphetamine/Methamphetamine (>10-50g) with

Intent to Deliver

4) §961.573(1) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All charges include a Repeater modifier under §939.62(1)(a). A charge is merely an accusation.

Adrian Thomas is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. A Preliminary Hearing was

scheduled for today, September 3, 2025, in Vernon County Circuit Court.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office and Westby Police were the La Crosse Police Department, La Farge Police

Department, Cashton Police Department, and the Vernon County Department of Human Services.

The Sheriff’s Office is also a member of the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, a six-

county drug task force.

The investigation continues. If you have any information about these crimes, or any other crimes,

please call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.p