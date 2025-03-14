The Royall Panthers survived 1st half foul trouble to prevail over North Crawford 51-48 in a WIAA Sectional semi-final game Thursday night. Already playing without Trey Wildes due to an injury Royall found themselves down 3 starters as Landon Lipke and Ben Crneckiy picked up 2 quick fouls. Carter Uppena picked up his game and kept Royall afloat in the first half leading to the eventual victory. Uppena finished with 22points and held North Crawfords leading scorer Cullen Jacobus to just 7points. Royall never trailed in the game but unlike the first matchup between these two teams was unable to pull away. Landon Lipke added 12points for Royall. Carter Emler led the Trojans with 14points. Royall improves to 28-0 on the season.