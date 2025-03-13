Delvin F. Yaunkee, 91, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Adams VFW Hall in Adams, Wisconsin, with military honors presented at 12:00 noon.

Delvin was born on January 16, 1934, in Rockland, Michigan, to Raymond and Exilda Yaunkee. After graduating from high school in Michigan, he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps serving in the Korean War.

On February 23, 1957, Delvin married Annie P. (Bannon) in Waukegan, Illinois. Over the years, he worked at Farnum in Necedah, Villa Pines Living Center, and spent many years with Grande Cheese in Friendship.

Delvin had a passion for fishing, hunting, and, in his younger years, riding his motorcycle. He was also a devoted reverend, officiating numerous weddings and dedicating his time to helping the elderly and those in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Exilda Yaunkee; his wife, Annie Yaunkee; his brother, Sonny (Joann) Yaunkee; his sister, Madonna (Kuddy) Barba; and his son-in-law, Leonard E. Pollock Jr.

Delvin is survived by his children: Lori Pollock, Delvin F. Yaunkee II, Valerie (Frank) Tyner, Jennifer Yaunkee, and Ann Marie (Ronald) Denman. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and additional information, please visit [www.roseberrys.com](http://www.roseberrys.com).