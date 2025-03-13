Patricia E. Mullens, 77, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, with Chaplain David Borton officiating. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Patricia will be laid to rest at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship.

Born on June 15, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Lorraine (Meier) Weber Jr., Patricia dedicated her career as a dietitian for over 20 years in Milwaukee before working at ACEC in Friendship until her retirement.

Beyond her professional life, Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an exceptional homemaker and a cherished friend to many, always offering warmth and kindness to those around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Paul Mullens; her daughter, Patricia Oehlert; her granddaughter, Victoria Clementi; and her sister, Joanne Weber.

Patricia is lovingly remembered by her children, Thomas (Patty) Gessler, Lori (Billy) Armstrong, Paul (Angelic) Mullens, and Chad Mullens, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further details can be found at www.roseberrys.com.