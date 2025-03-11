2024-2025 SCC GBB All Conference Teams
1st Team
Kylie Heller Mauston 12
Haddie Showen Westfield 12
Holly Goodwin Westfield 12
Natalie Backhaus Wisconsin Dells 11
Ashiya Hopkins Wisconsin Dells 11
SECOND TEAM
Piper Moyer Adams-Friendship 9
Bre Heller Mauston 11
Catie Lavold Mauston 11
Halle Drew Westfield 11
Jaz Alwin Wisconsin Dells 9
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Bianca Smith Adams-Friendship 9
Hallie Anderson Nekoosa 12
Laura Koehler Nekoosa 12
Dixie Strege Nekoosa 12
Ella Franek Mauston 11
Natalie Grant Westfield 12
Kayden Hockerman Westfield 11
Natalie Field Wisconsin Dells 12
Josie Griffin Wisconsin Dells 11
Player of the year: Haddie Showen, Westfield
Coach of the year: Luke Showen, Westfield