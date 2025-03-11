

1st Team

Kylie Heller Mauston 12

Haddie Showen Westfield 12

Holly Goodwin Westfield 12

Natalie Backhaus Wisconsin Dells 11

Ashiya Hopkins Wisconsin Dells 11



SECOND TEAM



Piper Moyer Adams-Friendship 9

Bre Heller Mauston 11

Catie Lavold Mauston 11

Halle Drew Westfield 11

Jaz Alwin Wisconsin Dells 9

