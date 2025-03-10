Wayne Arthur Smith, 77, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 15th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.

Wayne was born on January 10, 1948, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Viola (née Schlinske) Smith. He grew up in Kenosha and graduated from Bradford High School in 1967. Shortly after, he served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969, including a tour in the Vietnam War. Wayne worked for Chrysler Motors for 30 years before retiring in December 2000. On February 20, 1985, he married Susan Jean Burgess in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wayne had a passion for hunting, fishing, woodworking, camping, and boating. He also enjoyed trips to the casino and, most of all, spending time with his family. He was a member of Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions in Wayne’s honor may be made to the American Cancer Society.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Viola, and his siblings, Howard, Lloyd, James, Eleanor, Arlene, and Doris.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Susan Smith of Friendship, WI; his sons, Jody (Heidi) Smith and Ryan (Deanna Neumann), both of Kenosha, WI; and Jason Acerbi (Hasha) of Humble, TX; grandchildren, Haley, Jayden, Macie, Beckett, Ethan, and Isabella; and nieces, Christine (Donald) Brooks of Lake Mills, WI, and Jami (Joseph) Styx of Trevor, WI.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further information can be found at www.roseberrys.com.