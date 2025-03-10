The Royall Panthers boys basketball survived in overtime to win their third straight regional championship knocking off Highland 60-53 in overtime. It was a back in forth 2nd half that saw Royall up 50-47 with less than 10 seconds to go when Highland Bennet Smith drilled a 3pointer with 1.6 seconds to go to send the game into overtime. Royall controlled the overtime and Carter Uppena scored 8 of Royall’s 10 points and had the assist on the other Royall bucket scored by Landon Lipke. Royall got a game high 22points from Uppena while Lipke added 18points for the Panthers and Ben Crneckiy chipped in with 11. Wes Kraisinger led the Cardinals with 13points. Royall moves on to take North Crawford in a sectional semi-final match on Thursday in Prairie Du Chien, a game that can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.