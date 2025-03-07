

Thursday, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that

on March 05, 2025, a Monroe County jury convicted 54 year old, of Brian J. Jones of seven

charges related to sexual assault of a child including, Sexual Assault of a Child Under Age

13; Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child; two(2) counts of Incest; three(3) counts of Exposing

Genitals.

The convictions came after a two day jury trial. Jones has previously been convicted of

numerous charges related to sexual assault of different children. Those previous convictions

include three(3) Counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child; two(2) counts of Possession

of Child Pornography; one(1) count of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault. The charges in this case

presented to the jury in Monroe County stem from Jones’ conduct that occurred between the

Summer of 1995 and the Spring of 2003, during which time Jones repeatedly sexually

assaulted the victim in the case. The victim was between the ages of 6 and 13 during the

repeated sexual assaults.

After the two(2) days of trial, the jury deliberated for approximately six and a half(6 ½) hours,

over two(2) days, before reaching their verdicts. Monroe County District Attorney Kevin

Croninger stated, “Brian Jones is a serial rapist, pedophile and pervert. While he had

previously been convicted of serious child sex offenses in Juneau County for crimes

committed against other victims, it is extremely important to obtain justice for all victims. The

jury in this case listened closely to the evidence, engaged in thorough deliberations and

delivered justice for the victim in this case. We are extremely grateful to the jury for doing

so. The victim in this case has experienced a significant amount of trauma because of the

conduct of Mr. Jones, despite that she was able to take the stand and testify with incredible

strength and clarity about the perverted, disgusting, and illegal acts Mr. Jones committed

against her.”

The prosecution of this case was handled by Monroe County District Attorney Kevin

Croninger with support and assistance by the staff of the Monroe County District Attorney’s

Office.

The investigation of the case was led by Detective Ben Goehring of the Juneau County

Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Detective John Brose of the Monroe County Sheriff’s

Office. Croninger praised the work of Detective Goehring and all officers involved, “The

number of people Mr. Jones has victimized is astounding. Detective Goehring and all law

enforcement officers and agencies involved in this case have demonstrated a tireless

commitment to achieving justice for all of those victims. Their professionalism and skill made

the convictions in this case, and in the Juneau County case(s) possible. We are immensely

grateful to these officers’ and their agencies’ commitment to achieving justice for all the

victims.

Jones is currently serving a prison sentence related to the other child sex offenses. After

conviction, he was returned to the New Lisbon Correctional Facility to await sentencing.

At sentencing, Jones, faces a maximum sentence of 120 years of additional time in

prison. Sentencing date to be scheduled before the Honorable Judge Richard Radcliffe

in Branch III of the Monroe County Circuit Court.

If you have been a victim of Brian J. Jones of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, please contact law

enforcement so an investigation can be conducted. The Monroe County District Attorney’s

Office is committed to achieving justice for all victims of Brian J. Jones.