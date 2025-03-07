Camp Douglas Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes
Thursday, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that
on March 05, 2025, a Monroe County jury convicted 54 year old, of Brian J. Jones of seven
charges related to sexual assault of a child including, Sexual Assault of a Child Under Age
13; Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child; two(2) counts of Incest; three(3) counts of Exposing
Genitals.
The convictions came after a two day jury trial. Jones has previously been convicted of
numerous charges related to sexual assault of different children. Those previous convictions
include three(3) Counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child; two(2) counts of Possession
of Child Pornography; one(1) count of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault. The charges in this case
presented to the jury in Monroe County stem from Jones’ conduct that occurred between the
Summer of 1995 and the Spring of 2003, during which time Jones repeatedly sexually
assaulted the victim in the case. The victim was between the ages of 6 and 13 during the
repeated sexual assaults.
After the two(2) days of trial, the jury deliberated for approximately six and a half(6 ½) hours,
over two(2) days, before reaching their verdicts. Monroe County District Attorney Kevin
Croninger stated, “Brian Jones is a serial rapist, pedophile and pervert. While he had
previously been convicted of serious child sex offenses in Juneau County for crimes
committed against other victims, it is extremely important to obtain justice for all victims. The
jury in this case listened closely to the evidence, engaged in thorough deliberations and
delivered justice for the victim in this case. We are extremely grateful to the jury for doing
so. The victim in this case has experienced a significant amount of trauma because of the
conduct of Mr. Jones, despite that she was able to take the stand and testify with incredible
strength and clarity about the perverted, disgusting, and illegal acts Mr. Jones committed
against her.”
The prosecution of this case was handled by Monroe County District Attorney Kevin
Croninger with support and assistance by the staff of the Monroe County District Attorney’s
Office.
The investigation of the case was led by Detective Ben Goehring of the Juneau County
Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Detective John Brose of the Monroe County Sheriff’s
Office. Croninger praised the work of Detective Goehring and all officers involved, “The
number of people Mr. Jones has victimized is astounding. Detective Goehring and all law
enforcement officers and agencies involved in this case have demonstrated a tireless
commitment to achieving justice for all of those victims. Their professionalism and skill made
the convictions in this case, and in the Juneau County case(s) possible. We are immensely
grateful to these officers’ and their agencies’ commitment to achieving justice for all the
victims.
Jones is currently serving a prison sentence related to the other child sex offenses. After
conviction, he was returned to the New Lisbon Correctional Facility to await sentencing.
At sentencing, Jones, faces a maximum sentence of 120 years of additional time in
prison. Sentencing date to be scheduled before the Honorable Judge Richard Radcliffe
in Branch III of the Monroe County Circuit Court.
If you have been a victim of Brian J. Jones of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, please contact law
enforcement so an investigation can be conducted. The Monroe County District Attorney’s
Office is committed to achieving justice for all victims of Brian J. Jones.
