John Vincent Gullo, aged 59, passed away peacefully on March 5,2025 after his tough battle with cancer at Mile Bluff Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on January 19,1966 in Chicago, Illinois to Vincent & Carolyn Gullo. John was a firefighter on Lake Delton Fire Department for 6 years along with being a truck driver. John loved watching his grandkids play sports, and spending time playing with his dogs Luna & Max.

He is survived by his children Mike Gullo (Misty), Christina Gullo and Brittany Waddell (Bobby) also his grandchildren Malachi, Cooper and Zech, Bobby and Nevaeh, Elise and Josslynn, Jared, Michala and his sister Denise D’Anna (Tony) and many loving family members & friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandson Tyler, and his grandmother Mary & grandpa Benjamin also uncle Butch, aunt Mary and uncle Frank.

A Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 3:45 P.M.. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 East Monowau Street, Tomah Father Eric Berns will officiate.

Family, and friends are invited to a visitation from 12 Noon until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com