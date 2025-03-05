Local WIAA Regional Quarterfinal Basketball Scores from Tuesday Night
Division 2
Tomah 74 New London 60
DeForest 84 Reedsburg 66
Division 3
Adams-Friendship 46 Black River Falls 44
Stanley-Boyd 77 Wautoma 50
Dodgeville 69 Mauston 63
Division 4
Bangor 68 Whitehall 62
Parkview 70 Cashton 33
Nekoosa 100 Montello 57
Lomira 95 Necedah 27
Division 5
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 67 New Lisbon 48
Potosi 85 Wonewoc-Center 47
Seneca 79 Hillsboro 69 (David Johnson Career High 25points)
North Crawford 80 Weston 54
Kickapoo 49 De Soto 41
Royall 91 Brookwood 48
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2025 at 2:36 pm, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.