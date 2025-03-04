Mile Bluff Medical Center is excited to announce an Open House to showcase its newly transformed Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building in Mauston. The space has been completely renovated to house Mile Bluff’s Urgent Care, Retail Pharmacy, and Dialysis departments.

Visitors are invited to tour the facility, meet the healthcare team, and learn more about the services being provided. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.

Details for the Open House:

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: 406 Gateway Avenue, Mauston, WI