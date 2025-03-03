The Mass of Christian Burial for Roselind LaPorte, age 96 of Mauston, Wisconsin, will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston with Fr. John Potaczek celebrating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Roselind will be laid to rest next to her husband Michael at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery following mass. Roselind is survived by her sons, Michael Jr., Kenneth and John, her daughter Patricia Kierski; along with 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.