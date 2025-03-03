Virginia B. King, age 72, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2025.



A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Marsh Community Center. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of a remarkable woman whose love and kindness touched so many lives.



Born on February 24, 1953, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to Elmer and Blanche (Reichhoff) Skirowski Sr., Virginia was a proud graduate of Adams-Friendship High School.

Virginia found joy in the simple pleasures of life—birdwatching, crafting, and collecting recipes. Her culinary talents shined through her cooking and baking. Her greatest pride and joy, however, was her family. She devoted her life to her daughter and grandchildren, who were the center of her world and the light of her heart.

Virginia was a former member of TOPS.



She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Elmer Skirowski Sr. & Blanche Smith; brother, Elmer Skirowski Jr.; uncle, Stanley Skirowski; and several other dear family members.

Virginia’s legacy lives on through her loving daughter, Robyn (Don) Skelton; cherished grandchildren, Dallas (KayLee) King, Donald Skelton Jr., and Dawson Skelton; chosen sister, Birdie (Rick) Johnson; and dear friends, Bev Wolff and Carole Bain. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Virginia’s family in her honor would be gratefully appreciated. Thank you for all of your kindness and support during this difficult time.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and further information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.