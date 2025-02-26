WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Games

D2

Tomah 49 La Crosse Logan 40

Reedsburg 62 Portage 22

D3

Altoona 63 G-E-T 27 (Altoona will travel to Mauston Friday night)

Black River Falls 61 Adams-Friendship 25

Denmark 84 Wautoma 18

D4

Necedah 62 Spencer 40 (Breinna Van Hoof 24points for Necedah)

Whitehall 62 Nekoosa35

D5

Hillsboro 45 Royall 36

Alma-Pepin 63 New Lisbon 42

Cashton 61 Wonewoc-Center 20

Cochrane-Fountain City 39 Brookwood 26

Boys Regular Season

Poynette 70 Mauston 65

Wisconsin Heights 63 Weston 43

WIAA Girls Sectional Semi-Final Hockey

Sun Prairie Co-Op 5 Badger Lightning 1

Black River Falls/Tomah 4 River Falls Co-Op 2