Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/25
WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Games
D2
Tomah 49 La Crosse Logan 40
Reedsburg 62 Portage 22
D3
Altoona 63 G-E-T 27 (Altoona will travel to Mauston Friday night)
Black River Falls 61 Adams-Friendship 25
Denmark 84 Wautoma 18
D4
Necedah 62 Spencer 40 (Breinna Van Hoof 24points for Necedah)
Whitehall 62 Nekoosa35
D5
Hillsboro 45 Royall 36
Alma-Pepin 63 New Lisbon 42
Cashton 61 Wonewoc-Center 20
Cochrane-Fountain City 39 Brookwood 26
Boys Regular Season
Poynette 70 Mauston 65
Wisconsin Heights 63 Weston 43
WIAA Girls Sectional Semi-Final Hockey
Sun Prairie Co-Op 5 Badger Lightning 1
Black River Falls/Tomah 4 River Falls Co-Op 2
