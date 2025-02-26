Carmen Erickson’s beyond half court heave at the buzzer went in giving the Hillsboro Lady Tigers all the momentum into halftime and they road that wave to a 45-36 victory over Royall in a WIAA D5 Regional quarterfinal game Tuesday night. Hillsboro had a slow offensive first half but was lifted by Erickson who scored 15 of Hillsboro’s 21 points at the break. Royall led most of the first half but a three pointer by Michelle Hora and Erickson’s heave gave the Tigers a 21-16 halftime lead and they extended their lead to 15 points in the 2nd half. Royall was able to chip away and cut the deficit down to 5points but they would get no closer. Erickson had a game high 19points for the Tigers while Bria Gruen led Royall with 15. Hillsboro improves to 17-8 on their season and will travel to Eleva-Strum Friday night for a regional semi-final matchup. Royall’s season ends with a 10-15 record.