Susan L. Ninneman, age 61, of Mauston, WI. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2025. She was born on December 25, 1963, and was the youngest daughter of George and Mary (Sopa) Donovan.

Susan graduated in 1982 from Lodi High, then went on to further her education, earning an associated degree. She worked at Trustage/Cuna Mutual as a Lending Validation Compliance Consultant for 35+ years. Susan was united in marriage with the love of her life Doug Ninneman on June 27, 1997.

Susan enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with family and great friends, going to the beach, golfing, and cooking. Sue and Doug loved watching their son Cale as he grew up and began a love for Motorcross racing. They also opened a business together called MOTOvation MX and then MOTOvation Fitness and Golf and worked side by side for the past 8 years.

Susan is survived by her husband: Doug, her son Cale Ninneman, her mother; Mary Donovan of Lodi, WI., her siblings Debbie (Perry) Smith of Waunakee, WI., Cal Donovan of Sauk, WI., Jackie (Randy) Smith of Waunakee, WI., Richard “Dino” Donovan of Dane, WI., Pam Donovan of Middleton, WI., brother-in-law, Tom Long and mother-in-law, Gloria Ninneman and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, George Donovan, sister, Connie Long, father-in-law, Victor Ninneman, and sister-in-law, Jennifer Yaroch.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 01, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Lucy Hardie presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com