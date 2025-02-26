The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is announcing an arrest of a local town treasurer, after it was discovered she had been stealing money from the township.

On Feb 25th, 2025 Town of Adrian Treasurer Kelly Schleusener (50) was arrested after an investigation found that she had had been withdrawing sums of money from the township accounts since April of 2022. The investigation found that in total she had stolen over $294,000.

Schleusener was booked into the Monroe County Jail on charges of Misconduct in Office and Theft. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Schleusener will have her bond hearing on Thursday, February 27th, at 1:00pm. Bond Hearing can be viewed online by following the link on the Monroe County Clerk of Courts Website at

https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/departments/clerk-of-courts/