Daniel H. Nicholson, age 80 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2025, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin. Danny was the son of Walter and Rowena (Wagner) Nicholson and was born on July 2, 1944, in Pontiac, Illinois. His father later married Lorraine Vavryk and she played a huge role in Dan’s life as his stepmother.

Daniel, known affectionately as “Dan” to his friends and family, graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1962. His passion for the automotive industry led him to further his education with numerous certification classes. Dan was married to Diana Kling on June 19, 1965, and they had two children Sherrie and Mark, she later preceded him in death on January 22, 1978. Dan later married Kathleen Wortner nee Voznak on September 29, 1978, and he welcomed Kathy’s children Jeffrey and Jennifer into the family, and they later had a son together, Jason.

His knowledge and his entrepreneurial spirit drove him to purchase a gas and service station on Adams Street, which he expanded into a successful auto parts business, and D&K pool supply business. Even in retirement, he continued to engage with his community by venturing into the motel business in Necedah. Daniel’s commitment to service was evident in the various roles he undertook, from driving a school bus for New Lisbon and Necedah to transporting veterans to their appointments. He also lent his talents to snowplowing for the New Lisbon airport and working at the Necedah auto parts store. In recent years, he was a valued employee at Rudig Jensen, where his wealth of experience and friendly demeanor were greatly appreciated.

Daniel’s community involvement extended beyond his professional pursuits. He was a proud member of the Masons, achieving the rank of Master Mason for the Juneau County Lodges. His dedication to the craft was further recognized through his induction into the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Additionally, he contributed his time and energy to the Lion’s Club, where he formed lasting friendships and made significant contributions to the community he cherished.

A man of many interests, Daniel enjoyed the great outdoors, whether it was fishing with his buddies in Canada and Wisconsin, hunting, or snowmobiling. He also enjoyed NASCAR. He had a talent for tinkering and could often be found in his garage working on lawnmowers or any gadget that caught his fancy. His love for finding treasures took him to numerous auctions and garage sales, activities he relished in his leisure time.

Those who knew Daniel will remember him as a loving and friendly individual. He was the handyman of the family, always ready to lend a helping hand or share his expertise. His warm presence and infectious smile will be deeply missed.

Daniel’s legacy is carried on by his beloved wife, Kathleen Nicholson, and his children: Sherrie Bester of La Crosse, Mark (Janice) Nicholson of Tomah, Jeffrey Wortner of Sarasota, FL, Jennifer Pray of Necedah, and Jason (Bridget) Nicholson of Shorewood, IL. He was a cherished grandfather to Danita Miller, Averii Bester, Marissah Bester, Bryce Nicholson, Mackenzie Nicholson, Jordan Smith, Maci Hutchins, and Aubrey Nicholson, and a great-grandfather to eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Dale Nicholson of Pardeeville, John Nicholson of New Lisbon, Larry (Sue) Nicholson of New Lisbon, and Brenda Nicholson of New Lisbon, along with many other relatives and friends who held him dear.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister Pauline, his first wife Diana, half-sister Maxine, his stepmother Lorraine, sister-in-law Mary Nicholson and many more beloved relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. The family requests memorials to the ALS foundation at, http://web.alsa.org/goto/DanNicholson The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com