The Royall Panthers boys basketball team had their season come to an end to Cochrane Fountain City 53-41 Saturday in La Crosse. Royall dug themselves and early hole and could never full recover from it. C-FC scored the first 12 points of the game and led 15-2 before Royall went on a 12-0 run to get within 15-14. C-FC had a counterpunch and led by 8 at halftime and extended the lead back to a dozen early in the 2nd half. Royall fought back to tie the game at 39 but CFC scored 14 of the remaining 16 points in the game to win 53-41. Royall finishes their season at 28-1 and one game shy of the state tournament. Carter Uppena led the Panthers with 23points while Landon Lipke added 10. Lipke and Uppenas great careers come to an end alongside fellow seniors Seth Brandau, Ben Crneckiy, Cole Eberhardt, Karter Olson, Owen Dedrick, and Mason Morrisette. All leaving a big impact for Royall basketball.