Health Fair coming Up this Week in Lake Delton Medical Center
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair being held at Mile Bluff – Delton Family Medical Center in Lake Delton on Thursday, March 20 from 7 to 10 am. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. Appointments are required for all services, so call 608-254-5888 to reserve your spot today!
