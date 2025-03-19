On Saturday, March 15, Mile Bluff Medical Center welcomed the community to an exciting open house event at its brand-new Mile Bluff Gateway Center in Mauston.

The Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building, has been completely transformed into a 26,000+ square-foot healthcare facility designed to meet the needs of the Mauston community. This newly renovated space will house Mile Bluff’s Urgent Care, Retail Pharmacy, and Dialysis departments. The facility is designed to provide high-quality healthcare services in a convenient and accessible location.

During the open house, visitors had the chance to explore the spacious new facility, meet the healthcare team, and gain insight into the services that will be offered. The event was free and open to the public, providing a unique opportunity for the community to see firsthand how the Gateway Center will impact healthcare in Mauston and surrounding areas.

Mile Bluff Pharmacy is already open and operational inside the Gateway Center. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 6:30 PM, with the drive-thru available until 7:00 PM. The pharmacy is also open Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Urgent care and dialysis services are expected to move into their new spaces in the coming months.

The Gateway Center is the first phase of a $17 million development project. Phase two will focus on remodeling the emergency department at Mile Bluff’s main campus in Mauston, with construction set to begin later this year.

To stay up-to-date on the opening of urgent care and dialysis services at the Gateway Center, and to follow the progress of the ER remodel, follow Mile Bluff Medical Center on Facebook or visit milebluff.com.